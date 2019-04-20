TORONTO - Darwin Quintero scored twice and Angelo Rodriguez also found the back of the net, but it was not enough as the Loons fell 4-3 at BMO Field.

Toronto forward Jordan Hamilton, who entered the game in the 73rd minute, scored twice erasing a 3-2 Minnesota lead. With the loss, Minnesota (3-3-1) failed to pick up at least a point for the first time since their March 30 loss in New England. Vito Mannone made three saves.

Quintero got the Loons on the board early in the first half, but Alejandro Pozuelo scored twice for Toronto giving the Reds a 2-1 lead at the break. Rodriguez scored early in the second half and Quintero added his second of the night on a penalty shot.

Friday was just the third meeting between Minnesota and Toronto. The Loons defeated the Reds 4-3 in Minnesota last season. Meanwhile TFC took a 3-2 decision in the first meeting back in 2017.

Toronto (4-1-1) remains undefeated at home with the win.

Quintero, who has been bothered by a groin injury in recent weeks, opened the scoring in the 16th minute heading a long pass from Jan Gregus up and over Alex Bono and then put his shot into a wide open net for his fourth goal of the season.

Toronto FC 4, loons 3 7 p.m. Friday (FSN Plus)

Pozuelo responded with two quick strikes for Toronto.

In the 28th minute the Spaniard used some fancy footwork to get around Michael Boxall and then beat Mannone for his third of the season tying the game 1-1. The Reds midfielder found the back of the net again two minutes later beating Mannone off a cross from Justin Morrow.

Pozuelo nearly had his third of the first half in the 36th minute one-timing a shot off a Nick DeLeon feed but Mannone got just enough of the shot to tip it up and over the bar.

Then in the 37th minute, Mannone got his shoulder on a DeLeon shot to steer it wide of the goal.

Rodriguez levelled the score at 2-2 putting a header off a Romain Metanire cross past Bono in the 57th minute.

Minnesota awarded a penalty kick in the 69th minute after Rodríguez was taken down in the area by Chris Mavinga. On the ensuing penalty kick, Quintero netted his second of the evening and fifth of the season.

Hamilton tied the game 3-3 in the 77th minute and added the eventual game winner in the 79th minute.

Gregus received a straight red for his challenge on Pozuelo in the 89th minute. Then in the 90th, Francisco Calvo was shown a red card after picking up his second yellow of the evening.

Ike Opara and Miguel Ibarra were both unavailable to Adrian Heath in Toronto. Opara needed seven stitches to close a gash over an eye after he banged heads with NYCFC’s Valentin Castellanos late in last Saturday’s 3-3 draw while Ibarra is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Loons busy stretch continues when they play host to the L.A. Galaxy next Wednesday. The stretch of three games in 10 days concludes April 28 against against D.C. United.