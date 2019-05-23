Minnesota United and Hertha Berlin from Germany’s famed Bundesliga played the first international friendly match held at new Allianz Field on a cloudy, breezy, cool night when the visitors prevailed, 1-0.

It’s also why England’s second-division Aston Villa team will come to Allianz Field in July on a preseason tour. By then, the team for which United coach Adrian Heath once briefly played could be headed back to England’s Premier League.

United brought back midfielder Collin Martin from Hartford in the USL and started him alongside such players as St. Clair, defenders Wyatt Omsberg, Hassani Dotson, forward Mason Toye and veteran Lawrence Olum, all players who haven’t seen much action this season.

Veteran Kevin Molino, Michael Boxall and Miguel Ibarra helped anchor the starting lineup on a night United coach Adrian Heath primarily experimented with his team’s prospects.

Abu Danladi (99) of Minnesota United FC took a shot in the first half.

Hertha Berlin and United already has started making roster moves and coaching changes in the four days since its season ended. The team boarded a plane Monday morning for its 10-day, three-state tour.

Timed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall’s fall, Hertha’s “Berlin Tears Down Walls” tour continues with a game Friday night at United’s Forward Madison FC affiliate in Wisconsin, an overnight in Chicago and a visit to Southern California before it bids America farewell.

Hertha Berlin defender Peter Pekarik scored the game’s first goal after he beat everybody to a rebound and scored into an open goal in the 43rd minute.

St. Clair had made the initial save on a strike by Hertha’s Ondrej Duda, but he couldn’t control the rebound and Pekarik pounced.

Toye had the chance to tie the game in the 74th minute but he couldn’t direct with his head Ethan Finlay’s crossing pass anywhere but over the crossbar.

Molino left the game late in the first half, walking off the field carefully after holding briefly his left leg. He was replaced by Darwin Quintero because of a departure the team called precautionary after Molino felt some tightness in his left hamstring.

United made two other changes at halftime: Midfielder Jan Gregus entered for Miguel Ibarra and Brent Kallman replaced Michael Boxall while Martin moved to right back.

Finlay entered the game in its 69th minute, which moved Toye out front as the striker when Danladi left the game to make room for Finlay.

United played one day after it loaned young midfielder Romario Ibarra to C.F. Pachuca in Mexico’s Liga MX. It’s a 13-month arrangement that gives his new team that chance to buy his contract outright at loan’s end. It also brings back to United a loan fee in addition to the roster and salary-cap flexibility the transaction gives it for future transfer windows, starting in July.

