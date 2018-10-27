What about next year?

1. Allianz Field: The new soccer-specific stadium in St. Paul — touted as one of the best in MLS — will open in the spring, and the club expects the 19,400 seats to be sold out for all 17 home games. The stadium also will host a U.S. men’s national team game June 18 and possibly a U.S. women’s national team game in September.

2. Injured players return: Attackers Kevin Molino and Ethan Finlay each tore an ACL a few games into the season, and holding midfielder Sam Cronin never progressed past preseason with concussion issues. Molino and Finlay should be ready for training camp in January. The club will assess in the offseason whether Cronin is fit to return.

3. Improve or else: After two lackluster seasons, everyone from the club leadership to the players has said this third year is pivotal. The front office and coaching staff have to improve roster depth and prove this team can make the playoffs or job security will be up for heavy discussion.

Megan Ryan