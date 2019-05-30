ATLANTA - Minnesota United fell mere inches short of claiming a hard-fought point, but conceded two backbreaking goals late as the Loons fell to Atlanta United 3-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Wednesday night.

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez nearly opened the scoring in the first five minutes with a pair of shots stemming from build up play down Minnesota’s right flank.

Minnesota’s organized 3-5-2 finally cracked in the 23rd minute when Ike Opara’s attempted interception deflected right to the feet of Atlanta United right back Franco Escobar, who beat Vito Mannone back across his far post.

The goal sparked action into the game and both teams’ emotions. Looking for the equalizer, the Loons played more aggressive and daring with the ball, forcing action in Atlanta end. The match also got chippy. Miles Robinson slid in dangerously on midfielder Rasmus Schuller — picking up a yellow card in the 29th minute. Three minutes later, Ike Opara reciprocated with a shove to the back of Robinson, picking up a yellow card.

Miguel Ibarra found the best scoring opportunity of the half for the Loons in the 39th minute with an attempt from the top of the box after cutting inside onto his right foot, but the winger dragged the shot wide.

Minnesota trailed 0-1 when the whistle blew for halftime.

The first change for either side came in the 64th minute when Adrian Heath called upon Mason Toye to replace Abu Danladi to give the Loons fresh legs in the attack.

Until the substitution, the home side looked more likely to add to its lead than Minnesota did to equalizing. Xix minutes later, Heath replaced his other primary attacking outlet, Darwin Quintero, with Angelo Rodriguez. The moves gave Minnesota attacking momentum, and the Loons came within centimeters of scoring the equalizer in the 74th minute. A bouncing ball near the goal line forced Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan into three goal line saves, including one where the ball appeared to have crossed the line.

Minnesota continued to push aggressively, and eventually they were punished as Josef Martinez scored two goals in added time for Atlanta that iced the game.