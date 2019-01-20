Minnesota United’s preseason training begins Tuesday at the National Sports Center in Blaine. The team’s preseason schedule includes two games during training in Tucson, Ariz., and three games after training moves to Orlando in February.

Jan. 29: FC Tucson, TBD

Feb. 6: Houston,7 p.m.

Feb. 16: New England, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 20: N.Y. City, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 23: Orlando City, 1 p.m.

Regular-season opener: 5 p.m. March 2 at Vancouver

Home opener: 4 p.m. April 13 at Allianz Field, vs. New York City FC