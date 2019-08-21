Minnesota United FC (12-8-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (8-11-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC visits Sporting Kansas City in Western Conference action.

Sporting Kansas City is 4-7-3 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting Kansas City is third in the Western Conference with 126 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game.

Minnesota United FC is 7-3-4 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota United FC is second in the Western Conference with 44 goals led by Darwin Quintero with eight.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Gutierrez leads Sporting Kansas City with 10 goals. Yohan Croizet has two goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Quintero has eight goals and five assists for Minnesota United FC. Ethan Finlay has five goals over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 4-6-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.7 assists, 5.3 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 6-1-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Adrian Zendejas (injured), Gerso Fernandes (injured), Rodney Wallace (injured).

Minnesota United FC: None listed.