Minnesota United FC (13-9-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (9-15-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC plays Houston after Mason Toye totaled two goals against Los Angeles FC.

The Dynamo are 4-9-4 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 4-0-0 when it records more than two goals.

Minnesota United FC is 8-4-4 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota United FC is the last-ranked team in the Western Conference with 104 shots on goal, averaging 3.7 per game.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alberth Elis leads Houston with six assists. Mauro Manotas has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

Darwin Quintero has eight goals and five assists for Minnesota United FC. Toye has five goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston: 1-8-1, averaging one goal, 0.9 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 5-2-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: None listed.

Minnesota United FC: None listed.