– Temporarily blinded by such a big stage’s bright footlights, Minnesota United allowed two goals in the first 17 minutes of their first Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final and never fully recovered, losing 2-1 to Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

United brought their entire office staff on one chartered flight and supporters in another as part of a traveling party that all told approached 750 people for the biggest game in its three-year MLS history. But they didn’t have anything to really cheer against the defending MLS champions until newcomer Robin Lod’s goal that opened the second half made it a game.

The Loons were unable to get the equalizer, even when they played the final 17 minutes with an extra man after Atlanta defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez picked up with successive yellow cards that earned him a red card and game ejection in the 73rd minute.

They had their chances both when Atlanta played with 11 and then with 10 men.

Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan stopped Loons veteran midfielder Kevin Molino with a stretching save in the 69th minute and rookie Chase Gasper’s left-footed shot on a ball deflected at the edge of the six-yard box sailed high over the crossbar in the 72nd minute.

Defender Ike Opara had the Loons’ last, best chance when he chested Gasper’s long lob pass and volleyed a one-touch, left-footed shot that Guzen dove to stop with his left hand just before the game concluded with five minutes of second-half stoppage time. As the clock ticked out, Loons defender Michael Boxall’s volley off Opara’s directed header went over the net.

Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall (center) and teammates react after losing 2-1 to Atlanta United in the U.S. Open Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday

Minnesota defeated Sporting Kansas City, Houston, New Mexico United and Portland to reach their first Open Cup final in their third MLS season. The annual tournament involving both U.S. pro and amateur teams since 1914 started nearly a year ago when 94 amateur teams played each other to get eight that joined 84 upper-level teams for the later of the tournament’s 12 rounds.

Lod got his Loons back in the game with a goal two minutes into the second half with his first goal in his fifth game played since the Finnish national team midfielder was acquired in July during MLS’ summer transfer window.

Teammate Kevin Molino did much of the work down the right side before he sent a centering pass that the left-footed Lod re-directed with his right foot from near the top of the 18-yard box. It angled left, past Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan and just inside the far left post.

And quickly, the Loons were back in a game Atlanta star Josef Martinez opened with a goal in the second minute that was wiped away by an off-sides call.

The first was a fluke, an own goal that came on a deflection off Loons left back Chase Gasper’s foot as he tried to block Leandro Gonzalez Pirez’s crossing pass on the right near the right goal line. The ball changed directions and rose as it went off Gasper and lofted over out-of-position Loons goalkeeper reaching hands and just under the crossbar for a sharp-angled goal with just 10 minutes gone.

The second was a goal representative of the first half, when Atlanta’s dangerous attackers had far too much room in which to run. Case in point was Atlanta United’s midfielder Justin Meram work on the left wing after Loons right back gave him just too much room with which to work.

Meram’s crossing pass found Pity Martinez in a seam between Minnesota defenders Michael Boxall and Jan Gregus and Martinez sent a rising one-time, left-footed shot past Mannone and under the crossbar and it was 2-0 after just 17 minutes.

The Loons had their chances before halftime, most notably defender Ike Opara’s header off a corner kick that went inches left of the goal.

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath altered his lineup for such a big game, putting star Darwin Quintero on the bench as a substitute until the final 15 minutes and inserting rookie Hassani Dotson into the staring lineup.

U.S. Open Cup rules limit a team to five international players in its 18-man game roster. For this one, Minnesota United’s five are goalkeeper Vito Mannone, defenders Michael Boxall and Romain Metanire and midfielders Lod and Jan Gregus.

Both teams came into the league as expansion franchises in 2017, but this will be the first Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for either of them.

Heath entered a stadium where the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons also play as the willing undergo before a crowd that surpassed 30,000 people.

“Nobody in America probably gives us a chance,” Heath said after his team trained there Monday. “I wouldn’t think anybody. The only people who think we have a chance are the people that matter and that’s the players and the staff and we have to believe that.”

The Loons played there in May in a regular-season MLS game that was close until very late when Josef Martinez, held down until then, scored twice in second-half stoppage time for a 3-0 victory.

He has scored in 12 consecutive games entering tonight’s final and had two goals called back by off-sides calls.