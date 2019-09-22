– Minnesota United will have to postpone celebrating its first trip to Major League Soccer’s postseason.

The Loons had a chance to secure that historic bid on Sunday but couldn’t get it done, battling the Portland Timbers to a scoreless draw. It was the third time in as many tries that United failed to get a win in Portland since joining MLS in 2017.

United’s next chance to clinch a playoff spot will come Wednesday, when the Loons host Sporting Kansas City at Allianz Field.

Minnesota (14-10-7) had trouble generating scoring chances throughout the match, finishing with just four shots on goal. Forward Mason Toye had two of those in the first eight minutes.

The Loons managed to put some pressure on the Timbers (13-13-5) in the 62nd minute. After Darwin Quintero sent a free kick from the right corner toward the center of the box, fellow midfielder Robin Lod headed it off the crossbar.

Minnesota had another scoring opportunity in the 86th minute, but midfielder Ethan Finlay’s shot from outside the box sailed over the net.

Goalkeeper Vito Mannone kept Minnesota United in it, making one thrilling save after another to help the Loons withstand Portland’s high-pressure attack. That was especially true in the first half, when he made six saves.

Mannone made a diving stop in the eighth minute to prevent a shot from going into the lower right corner of the net. Then, in the 17th minute, Mannone made a leaping grab of a shot by the Timbers’ Larrys Mabiala, who had attempted to head in a corner kick from the center of the box.

Mannone made yet another save in the 22nd, this time stopping a shot from the right side of the box, and had a kick save in the 40th minute that kept the ball from going into the lower left corner of the net.