More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
Minnesota United opens fourth MLS season with 3-1 victory at Portland
Kevin Molino scored twice and newcomer Luis Amarailla scored the go-ahead goal off his head in the 76th minute.
Loons
Minnesota stuns Portland 3-1 in MLS opener for both teams
Kevin Molino credited his offseason training back home in Trinidad and Tobago for his fast start.
Wild
Ovechkin nets pair of goals as Capitals beat Wild 4-3
Alex Ovechkin scored twice as part of a three-point night and the Washington Capitals ended a four-game road slide by holding off the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Sunday night.
Loons
Minnesota United defeats Portland in season opener
Minnesota United opened its fourth MLS season with a 3-1 victory at Portland on Sunday night.
Wolves
James' triple-double lifts Lakers past Pelicans, 122-114
LeBron James had 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Anthony Davis' absence and Zion Williamson's highest-scoring game to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114 on Sunday night.