– When Minnesota United acquired Colombian striker Angelo Rodriguez as their second-ever designated player in July, they labeled him a difference-maker and a goal-scorer.

On Wednesday night in Washington, Rodriguez scored his first-ever goal for the Loons but it didn’t make a difference as D.C. roared back from a 1-0 deficit to defeated United 2-1.

It’s a third straight loss and sixth straight game conceding two or more goals for United, who arrived in D.C. after a long break with an unfamiliar starting lineup.

The Loons (9-16-2) hadn’t played a match since Aug. 25 and were missing some key starters. Starting center backs Francisco Calvo and Michael Boxall were missing due to suspension and Rasmus Schuller and Romario Ibarra hadn’t returned from international duty. New addition Fernando Bob, a defensive midfielder signed from Brazilian side Ponte Preta, made his MLS debut. He was joined in the starting lineup by Maximiano and Wyatt Omsberg, each of whom hadn’t made an appearance for the side in over a month.

After a scoreless first half, Rodriguez provided a breakthrough in the 47th minute. Making his fifth appearance for the team since the summer signing, he took on Kofi Opare on the left side of the box and saw his first shot blocked. He collected the deflection and calmly slotted the ball home with his right foot.

But D.C. had an answer, tying the game in the 65th on Ulisses Segura’s ball through traffic and then taking a lead four minutes later on a tap-in by Darron Mattocks. As the game progressed they controlled more and more of possession, keeping United playing defense instead of pushing for an equalizer. D.C. United finished held 61 percent of possession.