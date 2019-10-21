Minnesota United transformed itself from porous to playoff bound in one season by investing in a defense that turned the team into a winner in its third MLS season.

That season ended Sunday at loud, packed Allianz Field with a 2-1 first-round playoff loss to five-time league champion L.A. Galaxy on a night when it dominated the run of play but couldn’t score a goal.

Meanwhile, Galaxy set up a second-round game Thursday with crosstown rival LAFC by getting two second-half goals from an opponent that had lost just once at Allianz Field all season and had allowed only 13 goals in those previous 17 games.

Until Sunday, United had scored just 10 goals in its last 10 games and finishing in the field’s final third vexed them one last time Sunday when starting striker Angelo Rodriguez, defender Michael Boxall and starting midfielder Ethan Finlay all missing prime scoring chances.

Until Sunday night, the other five home teams in the MLS playoffs’ six first-round games all won.

This time, Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget scored the game’s first in the 70th minute after Boxall blocked L.A. superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s shot from inside the penalty box, but the deflection went directly to Lletget, who scored into an open goal.

Daniel Steres of LA Galaxy and Angelo Rodriguez of the Minnesota United FC fought for the ball in the first half.

Less than four minutes later, Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos made it 2-0 with a strike from distance that beat goalkeeper Vito Mannone just inside the far right post.

United midfielder Jan Gregus’ own strike from at the 18-yard box found the lower right corner and pulled his team within a goal in the 86th minute. Second-half sub Darwin Quintero created the chance with a little footwork that created Gregus’ chance.

United dominated the run of play through the game’s first 70 minutes, outnumbering Galaxy in scoring threats four or five to one.

Veteran defender Michael Boxall had at least two on headers off set pieces in the first half alone that he couldn’t quite finish.

United starting striker Angelo Rodriguez had at least two chances of his own before Mason Toye subbed in for him early in the second half.

His first came in the eighth minute when he couldn’t get a foot on teammate Chase Gasper’s crossing pass while Rodriguez was on the run to the front of the goal.

The second came after halftime, in the 55th minute when his header of a Romain Metanire cross angled just wide and left of the goal with Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham left without a chance.

United handed out to fans as they entered white rally towels on which the team’s “Say Shhhh” playoff marketing slogan was printed.

That marketing campaign has included its players recorded on video and in still photography holding their index finger to their lips in a shushing gesture.

It’s an ode to Twin Cities hip-hop duo Atmosphere whose song with that same “Say Shh” name (missing one `h’ in its spelling) is a tribute to their home state overlooked and underappreciated to everyone but the people who live there.

Its message resonated with the franchise, its players and the supporters who packed the Wonderwall early Sunday night and filled the stadium with noise.

They chanted and waved banners pregame when the team’s game-operations staff provided mood from playing Doris Day and Queen numbers back-to-back.

By game time, those supporters whipped those rally towels around and around while whipping themselves into a frenzy as well.

United coach Adrian Heath modified his starting 11 by leaving star Darwin Quintero out of it after he had felt ill during the week.

Instead, he designated Quintero a substitute along with striker Mason Toye, Hassani Dotson and Abu Danladi while he started Angelo Rodriguez up top, Kevin Molino in Quintero’s center attacking midfield spot and Ethan Finlay and Robin Lod on either side.

Galaxy coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto, meawhile, adjusted both his formation and his lineup as well. He did so with a team that with all its offensive talent scored one fewer goal than it allowed this season and surrendered eight goals while losing its last two games to teams that didn’t make the playoffs.

He inserted defender Daniel Steres at a center-back position and moved Giancarlo Gonzalez from that center-back spot to right back, which he showed much of the night isn’t his natural position.