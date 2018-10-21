United’s attendance in two MLS seasons

High: The Loons’ biggest crowd to date was 35,043 from March 12, 2017, the team’s first MLS home opener at TCF Bank Stadium. On Sunday, the team’s last game at the college football stadium before the Loons turn to Allianz Field in 2019 is expected to draw 52,000 fans.

Low: The club’s smallest crowd was 17,491 on April 23, 2017, when the team defeated Colorado 1-0. The four home games after the home opener against Atlanta all attracted fans in the 17,000 range before attendance began to trend upward.

Average: Last season United ranked 10th of 22 teams, averaging 20,538 fans per game (349,138 total). Fans generally sit in the stadium’s lower bowl, with a capacity of about 22,000, but the team has sometimes opened the upper bowl based on demand.

League comparison: With one home game left this season, United ranks seventh of 23 teams, averaging 22,131 per game (354,100 total).Data from soccerstadiumdigest.com