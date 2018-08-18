7 p.m. at FC Dallas • FSN Plus, 1500-AM
Preview: The Loons (9-13-2) earned just their second result on the road with a draw this past weekend but now face Western Conference leader Dallas (12-5-6) on the road. United is in ninth place in the conference, six points out of playoff contention. Dallas is on its first losing streak of the season, having lost its past two games.
Quotable: “Well, it gets no easier, does it? I watched the game at the weekend against Seattle. They are what they are: very, very good. Got a lot of pace in wide areas. Obviously, they’ve added pace down the middle now in [Dominique] Badji. First time we had a little look at [Pablo] Aranguiz, the little No. 10 that they bought. He looked lively. They’re a solid outfit. … It’s never easy this time of year going into Dallas, with the weather and the fact that they get after you.” – United coach Adrian Heath.
Numbers: Dallas defeated United 1-0 at TCF Bank Stadium in late June.
Absences: For United, M Sam Cronin (concussion) and M Maximiano (knee) are out while M Darwin Quintero (calf) is questionable. D Francisco Calvo and M Collen Warner are suspended. For Dallas, D Kris Reaves (foot) and F Francis Atuahene (calf) are out while F Santiago Mosquera (hamstring) is questionable. D Reto Ziegler is suspended.
Megan Ryan
