Nick Rogers, who was president of Minnesota United FC before the club hired Chris Wright as its new chief executive officer in September, is leaving the organization.

Rogers’ departure was announced Tuesday afternoon in a news release from Minnesota United.

He was named president in 2013 when Bill McGuire became owner of the club then known as the Minnesota Stars of the North American Soccer League. While serving as president, Rogers oversaw the club’s transition to Major League Soccer through its first season in 2017.

The team said the position of president will not be replaced.

Wright, president of the Timberwolves and the Lynx for the past 13 seasons of 26 total years with the organization, took over the business and sporting sides of the Loons after the Lynx season finished on Oct. 5.

Wright had been vice president of sales and marketing before becoming president in the basketball teams’ business operations. He is Minnesota United’s first chief executive officer.

At the time of Wright’s announcement, McGuire said he “wouldn’t speculate” on Rogers’ future with the club beyond continuing to focus on building the team’s $200 million St. Paul stadium, Allianz Field.

Efforts are being made to contact Rogers for comment.