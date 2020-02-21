Minnesota United’s broadcast schedule for the new season that kicks off on March 1 in Portland is out: Seven games will televised nationally, 27 will be broadcast locally on FSN channels.

The opener against the Timbers is a national FS1 broadcast, 6:30 p.m. Twin Cities time. The team’s Official Watch Party will be held at Brit’s Pub in downtown Minneapolis that evening.

There’ll be a watch party at the Dubliner for the first FSN broadcast, at San Jose on March 7 with kick at 7 p.m.

The March 15 home opener – my colleague Sid Hartman’s 100th birthday, btw – against New York Red Bulls at 6 pm (presented by Star Tribune!) is an FS1 national broadcast, too.

Play-by-play announcer Callum Williams and analyst Kyndra de St. Aubin are back in the broadcast booth, but sideline reporter Jamie Watson, sadly, is gone to call expansion team Nashville’s games. A new sideline reporter is TBD.

All FSN games will include the 30-minute “Loons Live” pre- and postgame shows and will be streamed live on FOX Sports Go. Fourteen of the 27 FSN gams will be on FSN Plus and one streamed only online on Fox Sports Go (that’s a tax day April 15 Wednesday game at Houston).

Also, 25 games will be simulcast on Fox Sports Wisconsin to extend United’s broadcast reach east into Minnesota’s neighboring state as well as west and south into the Dakotas and northern Iowa.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Sunday, 3/1 @ Portland 6:30 pm FS1

Saturday 3/7 @ San Jose 7 p.m. FSN

Sunday, 3/15 @ NY Red Bulls 6 p.m FS1

Saturday, 3/21 Montreal 2 p.m. FSN+/TVA

Saturday, 4/4 San Jose 7 p.m. FSN+

Saturday, 4/11 L.A. Galaxy 7 p.m. FSN

Wednesday, 4/15 @ Houston 7 p.m. Fox Sports Go

Saturday, 4/18 FC Dallas 7 p.m. FSN

Saturday, 4/25 @ Sporting KC 7;30 p.m. FSN

Wednesday, 4/29 @ Columbus 6 p.m. FSN

Saturday, 5/2 Colorado Rapids 7 p.m. FSN

Saturday, 5/9 @ Orlando City 6:30 pm FSN+

Wednesday, 5/13 Real Salt Lake 7 p.m. FSN+

Saturday, 5/16 @ Inter Miami 7 p.m. FSN+

Saturday, 5/23 Portland 6 p.m. FSN

Wednesday, 5/27 Augsburg FC 7 p.m.

Sunday, 5/31 @ LA Galaxy 9 p.m. FSN

Saturday, 6/13 Nashville FC 7 p.m. FSN

Wednesday, 6/17 @ LAFC 9:30 p.m. FSN

Saturday, 6/20 @ FC Dallas 7:30 pm FSN

Saturday, 6/27 @ D.C. United 7 p.m. FSN

Wednesday, 7/1 Vancouver 8 p.m. FSN/TSN

Sunday, 7/5 @ Seattle 8 p.m. FSN1

Sunday, 7/12 LAFC 5 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, 7/18 Sporting KC 7 p.m. FSN+

Saturday, 7/25 @ Real Salt Lake 9 p.m. FSN+

Saturday, 8/1 @ Nashville FC 7 p.m. FSN+

Sunday, 8/9 Atlanta United 2 p.m. ABC

Sunday, 8/16 Seattle 6 p.m. FS1

Saturday, 8/22 Chicago Fire FC 7 p.m. FSN+

Saturday, 8/29 @ Colorado Rapids 8 p.m. FSN

Sunday, 9/13 @ Vancouver 8 p.m. FSN/TSN

Saturday, 9/19 New England 7 p.m. FSN+

Saturday, 9/26 @ FC Cincinnati 6:30 p.m. FSN+

Sunday, 10/4 Houston 3:30 p.m. FSN

All times Central