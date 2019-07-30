Minnesota Twins (64-41, first in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (41-63, fifth in the AL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (11-5, 3.85 ERA) Marlins: Zac Gallen (1-2, 2.76 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

The Marlins are 21-33 on their home turf. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the club with a mark of .364.

The Twins are 33-20 in road games. Minnesota has hit an MLB-leading 205 home runs this season, Max Kepler leads the team with 28 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 15 home runs and has 48 RBIs. Starlin Castro is 8-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Kepler leads the Twins with 28 home runs and has 72 RBIs. Nelson Cruz is 15-for-40 with a double, eight home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .209 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Twins: 5-5, .277 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).