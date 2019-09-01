DETROIT — The Minnesota Twins have broken the major league home run record with their 268th of the season.
The Twins passed the mark set last year by the New York Yankees when Mitch Garver homered in the ninth inning at Detroit on Saturday night. It was Minnesota's sixth homer of the game, although the Twins trailed 10-7.
Garver homered twice, and Nelson Cruz, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and C.J. Cron also hit home runs for Minnesota. The Twins also passed the 1997 Seattle Mariners (264 homers) during the game.
