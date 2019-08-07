Long after the blast had settled, after Miguel Sano had been mobbed by teammates at home plate Monday night, after a great back-and-forth game had been fully dissected and after the importance of gaining a game on Cleveland had been digested, this thought burrowed in:

If Sano wasn't capable of hitting a ball 443 feet (conservative estimate, it seems), would he have been in position to do exactly that for the Twins against Atlanta?

That is to say: It's hard to know how many times (if any, really) the Twins have come close to giving up on the 26-year-old slugger who made his MLB debut in 2015.

He's been designated for assignment or traded in the minds of various Twins fans on multiple occasions.

It's correct to say, at the very least, that Sano has had more than one second chance to prove himself — and that right now he is making the most of it.

