MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have fired Paul Molitor, one season after he won the American League Manager of the Year award.

Molitor has been offered another position within the organization.

In four seasons under Molitor, the Twins went 305-343 with one appearance in the playoffs in 2017. They were 78-84 this year, long out of postseason contention after a series of early setbacks to several key players.

Chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine inherited Molitor when they were hired two years ago, when owner Jim Pohlad said keeping him would be a prerequisite for the job. After the Twins went 85-77 and reached the wild card game, Molitor was given a new three-year contract.