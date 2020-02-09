– The Twins will land Kenta Maeda after all.

The framework of a trade — and remember, we’ve heard that before — was finalized Sunday with the Dodgers sending veteran starter Maeda to Minnesota with in-limbo reliever Brusdar Graterol going to the west coast.

The Dodgers will include $10 million in the trade and get the Twins’ Compensation B (67th overall) pick in 2020 and a low-level prospect, a major league source confirmed. The Twins also get a prospect from Los Angeles.

After a three-team deal involving the Twins, Red Sox and Dodgers fell through Saturday, the organizations dealt directly with each other to section off the megatrade.

According to several reports, Boston and Los Angeles have ironed out the deal that will send All-Stars Mookie Betts and David Price — and money — to the Dodgers.

The Twins were originally going to lose Graterol to Boston, but the Red Sox balked after reviewing his medical records.

Dodgers righthander Kenta Maeda worked against the Padres in August.

Getting Maeda was the Twins’ reward in the original deal. On Sunday, they put together the swap, which likely will also involve the Dodgers approving Graterol’s medical records.

The Twins had previously offered the Red Sox a second prospect in the three-way trade, in addition to Graterol. Boston hoped Graterol would be a starting pitcher prospect, but the records suggested relieving might be his best role for the long term. Boston asked for another top-10 prospect to be added to the deal, to which the Twins balked at and offered a prospect outside their top 10.

Under the revised plan, the Twins won’t have to deal with the Red Sox.

The saga has been going on since Tuesday as the clubs try to finalize a deal that has had owners, agents and players’ union executives ranting for closure. Boston, meanwhile, has dealt with fan backlash about potentially dealing the premier right fielder, so maximizing their return is paramount. Betts is due $27 million and will be a free agent following the season; Price has three years and $96 million left on his contract. Boston, eager to avoid luxury tax penalties, will pay a large portion of that salary.

The Dodgers are trying to wrap up a deal with the Angels involving outfielder Joc Pederson, a trade that was dependent on the Dodgers getting Betts.

The Twins believe adding Maeda deepens their rotation and strengthens their chances of repeating as AL Central champions. Maeda, who turns 32 on April 11, was 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA last season and is 47-35 with a 3.87 ERA in his career with the Dodgers He would join All-Star righthanders Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi at the front of the Twins rotation.