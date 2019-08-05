Owing to a bunch of other responsibilities and, let's face it, a follow the herd mentality that didn't seem to be very interested in the 2019 Twins, I remember vividly going to Target Field for the Twins home opener and playing catch-up in getting to know them.

They didn't score much that day — just enough to defeat Cleveland 2-0— but I recall being impressed by their depth, their potential, and one big thing in the middle of it all: Nelson Cruz.

Cruise was 38 at the time, and while there was always the possibility that time would catch up with him suddenly this season, it seemed more likely that his power bat and veteran presence in the middle of the lineup would give a sense of credibility to everything the Twins hoped to accomplish this season.

Sure, they had also added power bats in C.J. Cron at first base and Jonathan Schoop at second base and also the versatile Marwin Gonzalez pretty much everywhere, and yes there was the hope that some of their younger players would take another step forward.

Many of those things have come to fruition, but I still can't help but think that Cruz has made life so much easier for everybody. All of the less proven hitters could either move up or down in the order according to their performance. Cruz would just be there doing what he always has done for this entire decade: Being an intimidating force in the heart of the order.

As the season progressed, and the Twins got off to a blistering start up and down the lineup, Cruz sometimes felt like just one more piece of the puzzle. But with some convenient framing, most people — and myself in particular — are seeing once again the full impact of his worth.

I had a two-week vacation that just ended. The first day of the vacation, technically, was the first game of the Twins vs. Yankees series at Target Field. That happened to be the first game of a span in which Cruz hit more home runs than games in which he has started.

Through Saturday, it stood at a mind-boggling 11 home runs in 11 games. I had the good fortune to see five of those during my annual baseball road trip, which spanned the four games in Chicago against the White Sox.

Knocking around the South Siders isn't a particular noteworthy feat this season, but I was struck again on July 25 of the importance of Cruz.

The Twins came into Chicago wobbly after that dramatic loss to the Yankees. It could have been a time for them to waver or even more, with Cleveland hot on their heels in the division race.

Cruz stepped to the plate against Lucas Giolito, Chicago's best pitcher, after two batters had been quickly retired. And then he straightened out a fastball to the tune of 473 feet to left field, quite possibly the most impressive home run I have ever seen in person.

He gave Jose Berrios an early lead, and added two more home runs in his next to at-bats. The Twins went on to win three of the four games there and two more in Miami. Then the hit parade continued back at Target Field against the Royals this past weekend.

If the Twins end up winning the division and playing even deeper into October this season, there will be plenty of factors as explanations for their success. But I won't quickly forget the feeling I got looking at their lineup on opening day with Cruz in the middle, nor should we forget his impact during this dog days of summer stretch where the season could have gone from tilting to truly sideways.