A truck driver from Minnesota crossed into the path of a freight train in eastern North Dakota late Wednesday morning and was killed, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 2 miles south of Buxton, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The truck driver was a 32-year-old man from Dilworth. His identity has yet to be released. No injuries were reported on the freight train, which was being operated by the BNSF Railway.

The truck driver was heading east about 25 miles south of Grand Forks and “for an unknown reason ... failed to yield” to the train, a patrol statement read.

The intersection was marked with railroad crossing signs and a yield sign, the patrol said.