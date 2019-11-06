WORTHINGTON, Minn. — Citizens in the southwestern Minnesota town of Worthington have approved nearly $34 million in new borrowing to expand schools filled to overflowing in recent years by an influx of immigrants.
Voters in the Worthington-area school district had rejected five similar measures since 2013, but approved a series of three questions on Tuesday.
Some residents had said racism played a role in those defeats. But members of a group that helped sink previous bond proposals say their opposition is fiscal, not racial.
The last referendum, in February, failed by only 17 votes.
The vote in Worthington was one of over 70 referendums taking place in school districts across Minnesota on Tuesday.
