MASON CITY, Iowa — Mason City's mayor says a Minnesota tomato grower is proposing to build a hydroponic facility in a Mason City industrial park.
Mayor Bill Schickel announced Monday that Owatonna, Minnesota-based Bushel Boy is planning a $35 million project that would occupy about 80 acres (32.4 hectares) and could bring 50 new jobs to Mason City.
The city would have to pay about $223,000 for its 20 percent share of the cost to build a two-lane road for the facility. The state would pay the rest of the cost if a development grant is approved. The city also would have to extend water and sewer lines to the site.
