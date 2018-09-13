'Laurentian Divide'

In Minneapolis novelist Sarah Stonich's sequel to "Vacationland," a widower is set to remarry, but one of the townsfolk goes missing. (Due Sept. 18. Book launch events can be found at sarahstonich.com, including 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Eagles Club 34, 2507 E. 25th St., Mpls.; 7 p.m. Oct. 9, Magers & Quinn, Mpls.)

'Tigerland'

Wil Haygood tells the true story of two basketball teams from poor, segregated high schools in Detroit during the height of racial turbulence there in 1968-69. (Due Sept. 18. He'll appear at Club Book, 7 p.m. Oct. 30, Rondo Public Library, 461 N. Dale St., St. Paul.)

'Transcription'

A woman who was involved in espionage during World War II finds that the world of spying has followed her into midlife, in this novel by "Life After Life" author Kate Atkinson. (Sept. 25)

'Virgil Wander'

A man survives driving into Lake Superior, and he and his North Shore town experience a rebirth. (Oct. 2) Read a profile of Minnesota author Leif Enger next Sunday in Variety, before his Talking Volumes appearance. (7 p.m. Oct. 3, Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. $23-$50.)

'Louisiana's Way Home'

In this companion to Kate DiCamillo's National Book Award finalist "Raymie Nightingale," a girl tries to figure out how to get back home after her grandmother takes her to Georgia. (Due Oct. 2. She'll appear 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6, SteppingStone Theatre, 55 N. Victoria St., St. Paul; tickets required, from Red Balloon Bookshop in St. Paul.)

'The Witch Elm'

Someone killed a young man and stuffed him in the hollow of a tree — but who? The main suspect in Tana French's thriller cannot remember a thing. (Oct. 9)

'Unsheltered'

A woman whose life is collapsing looks at the past and the history of her house in the latest by Barbara Kingsolver. (Oct. 16)

'The Library Book'

Susan Orlean, author of "The Orchid Thief," plumbs the question of who set fire to the Los Angeles Public Library, destroying 400,000 books. (Oct. 16)

'The White Darkness'

David Grann tells the true story of a man who in 2015 set out to walk across Antarctica alone. (Due Oct. 30. He'll appear at Club Book, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Southdale Public Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina.)

'The Patch'

A collection of journalism by the master, John McPhee — none of which has appeared in book form before. (Nov. 13)

LAURIE HERTZEL