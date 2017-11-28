Minnesota came in third on WalletHub’s 2017 Most Charitable States list, slipping a spot from last year but still turning in a respectable finish.

Neighboring Wisconsin finished close behind Minnesota, coming in fifth, according to the rankings released Tuesday.

Among the other Upper Midwest states, South Dakota came in eighth overall and ranked first in volunteering and service. North Dakota placed 17th, and Iowa came in 32nd.

Utah and Maryland finished first and second overall, according to the WalletHub website, which offers credit scores and advice and is known for its best and worst rankings in a variety of categories.

Hawaii finished at the bottom of the list, followed by Rhode Island.

Minnesota ranked second for the percentage of its population that volunteers, and seventh for the percentage of people who donated money.

To compile the list, WalletHub analysts weighed the share of each state’s population that donates time and money as well as charities per capita.

WalletHub crunched data from a variety of sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, National Center for Charitable Statistics and the Internal Revenue Service.