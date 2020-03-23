Minnesotans now have until July 15 to file their state income taxes.

The decision announced by the Minnesota Department of Revenue Monday follows that of the federal government, which has pushed back Tax Day from April 15 to July 15.

The extensions are in line with broader efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has forced the closing of many businesses and forced workers to stay home. The Walz administration said the extra time is part of the state’s continued peacetime emergency response to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue said the extension means tax filers have until July 15 to file and make their payments without any penalties or interest.

