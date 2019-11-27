Minnesota Timberwolves (9-8, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-12, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 3-7 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio averages 45.9 rebounds per game and is 1-6 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Timberwolves have gone 3-5 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is second in the Western Conference with 48 rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 12.5.

The Timberwolves won the last meeting between these two teams 129-114 on Nov. 13. Andrew Wiggins scored 30 points to help lead Minnesota to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryn Forbes leads the Spurs with 2.5 made 3-pointers and averages 13.2 points while shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. DeMar DeRozan has averaged 4.5 assists and 22.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Towns is averaging 26.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Timberwolves. Robert Covington has averaged 1.6 made 3-pointers and scored 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 107.6 points, 48.1 rebounds, 21.9 assists, seven steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

Spurs: 1-9, averaging 109 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

Timberwolves Injuries: Josh Okogie: day to day (knee), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jake Layman: out (toe), Treveon Graham: day to day (forearm).