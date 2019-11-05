Minnesota Wild (4-9-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-6-1, third in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to end its three-game skid with a win over Anaheim.

The Ducks are 5-4-1 in Western Conference games. Anaheim has given up 11 power-play goals, killing 81.4% of opponent chances.

The Wild are 2-6-1 against conference opponents. Minnesota has surrendered eight power-play goals, killing 82.2% of opponent opportunities.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hampus Lindholm leads the Ducks with nine assists and has recorded 9 points this season. Ryan Getzlaf has totaled six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Eric Staal leads the Wild with four goals and has 10 points. Jason Zucker has recorded two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: Ondrej Kase: out (upper body).

Wild Injuries: None listed.