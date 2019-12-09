Anaheim Ducks (12-14-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (14-12-4, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Anaheim looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Wild are 7-8-1 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks eighth in the league shooting 10.3% and averaging 3.0 goals on 28.8 shots per game.

The Ducks are 7-9-2 in conference play. Anaheim serves 12.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

Minnesota took down Anaheim 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Zucker leads the Wild with 21 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 10 assists. Mats Zuccarello has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jakob Silfverberg leads the Ducks with 11 goals and has 20 points. Ryan Getzlaf has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, five penalties and 17.4 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: None listed.

Ducks Injuries: John Gibson: day to day (illness).