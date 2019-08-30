Minnesota Twins (82-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (39-92, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kyle Gibson (12-6, 4.49 ERA) Tigers: Edwin Jackson (3-7, 8.70 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Tigers are 18-38 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit has hit 121 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Brandon Dixon leads the team with 14, averaging one every 23.9 at-bats.

The Twins are 34-19 against teams from the AL Central. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .336, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a mark of .379.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 50 RBIs and is batting .279. Ronny Rodriguez is 9-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Max Kepler leads the Twins with 35 home runs and is batting .254. Cruz is 13-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .243 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Twins: 7-3, .284 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Miguel Cabrera: (biceps).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Max Kepler: (knee), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Miguel Sano: (forearm), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).