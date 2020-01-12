MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota suspended leading scorer Destiny Pitts before the Gophers' Big Ten game at Illinois on Sunday.
The Gophers said Pitts was suspended for "conduct unbecoming a member of the team." Minnesota also said Taiye Bello and Kehinde Bello would not play against the Illini.
Pitts led Minnesota with 16.3 points per game. Taiye Bello was Minnesota's leading rebounder at 9.9 per game. Both played in all 15 games until Sunday, with Kehinde Bello coming off the bench in 14 games, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Illinois (10-6, 1-4 Big Ten) beat Minnesota 74-71 Sunday, handing the Gophers (11-5, 1-4) their fourth consecutive Big Ten loss.
