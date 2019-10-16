If St. Paul residents vote down the city’s trash collection system next month, the city will still have to hold up its end of a five-year contract with haulers, the Minnesota Supreme Court said Wednesday.

The Supreme Court’s ruling affirms a Ramsey County District judge’s decision that said residents have the right to vote on whether they want the existing trash collection system. The Supreme Court issued an opinion in August directing a referendum to appear on the Nov. 5 ballot, but it was unclear whether a “no” vote would nullify the contract with haulers.

“Whatever the result of the referendum, the city’s contract obligations are not impaired,” the state’s high court said in its decision Wednesday. “The city is contractually obligated to allow St. Paul Haulers the exclusive right to provide waste collection services.”

Under the current system, which the city implemented a year ago, haulers are responsible for picking up trash in designated sections of the city. Residents previously chose their own haulers — or none at all — and opponents have argued that the new system is more expensive and fails to reward those who produce little or no waste.

The city plans to use property taxes to cover the cost of trash collection if opponents prevail in November.

