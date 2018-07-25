A lawsuit alleging that Minnesota has failed students by enabling segregation in schools will move forward in the courts, following a decision by the Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The state's high court weighed in on the class-action suit filed nearly three years ago by parents of students attending Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools. The parents allege that the state has violated students' constitutional rights to an adequate education by setting up school systems that tend to separate students of color and low-income students into lower-performing schools.

The state, meanwhile, argued that determining what amounts to an adequate education is a matter for the Legislature, not the courts. A Hennepin County district court judge sided with the parents, but the Minnesota Court of Appeals later threw out the case, saying the courts should stay out of the issue.

The parents appealed to the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday reversed the appeals court decision. Writing for the majority, Justice Natalie Hudson did not weigh in on the claims of segregation, but said it was clear the court system — not the Legislature — would be the place to consider such claims.

"The judiciary is well equipped to assess whether constitutional requirements have been met and whether appellants' fundamental right to an adequate education has been violated," she wrote.

Justice G. Barry Anderson, joined by Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea, dissented with the court's majority. Justice Paul Thissen, who joined the court after the case was presented, did not take part in the decision.