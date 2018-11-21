The Blake School was liable when a 16-year-old student crashed his car on the way to a cross-country meet, killing a man from Fairmont, Minn.

The decision by the Minnesota Supreme Court, filed Wednesday, reverses a lower court’s decision siding with the prestigious west metro private school.

Seven years ago, the student was driving teammates and a teen volunteer coach to Sioux Falls, S.D., when the teen crossed over the centerline on Hwy. 15 near Watonwan County in southern Minnesota and collided with a car driven by 65-year-old Gary Fenrich. He was killed and his wife, JeanAnn Fenrich, was severely injured.

In the 4-2 ruling, Justice David Lillehaug wrote that, while the cross-country meet was outside the normal league season, the head coach had encouraged his team to attend it and the assistant coach paid the bulk of the registration fee, so the coaches were acting on behalf of the school.

Lillehaug also argued the crash was foreseeable since the teen driver had his license for less than six month and was driving a lengthy distance with no adult supervision.

“A reasonable factfinder could conclude that, under these circumstances, it was foreseeable that a teenage driver on a long trip, in a car with three other teenagers, could get distracted and collide with another driver,” Lillehaug wrote.

Justice G. Barry Anderson disagreed, writing in his dissent that “the court has significantly expanded the potential liability of schools.”

“Minnesota schools, both private and public, now risk liability to members of the general public whenever students drive themselves to or from a school activity, even when the school has no notice of any history of negligent or reckless driving,” Anderson wrote in the dissent, which was joined by Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea.

He added that Minnesota schools will now likely “ratchet back on school activities and relationships in order to limit financial exposure.”

School officials and attorneys for Blake and Fenrich’s family couldn’t be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Blake is one of the largest private schools in Minnesota, with about 1,400 students. The 118-year-old school has campuses in Hopkins, Wayzata and Minneapolis and has many notable alumni.

In November 2011, several runners on the Blake cross-country team decided to participate in an offseason meet in Sioux Falls and drove in a two-car caravan from Chanhassen to South Dakota, according to court documents. The assistant coach drove one car while the teen drove another. A volunteer coach, who was a teenager and recent Blake graduate, sat in the back seat of the teen’s car while they traveled through southern Minnesota on the two-lane highway.

The volunteer coach later told police that the driver, who wasn’t named, was “probably distracted by his own phone” when he swerved into oncoming traffic, colliding with Fenrich. Afterward, the assistant coach said to police: “What are we doing with a 16-year-old driving this distance?”

According to court documents, a 2014 settlement agreement was reached between JeanAnn Fenrich and the teen driver, releasing him and his family from all claims. But she sued Blake in Watonwan County District Court, claiming the school was negligent in its supervision.

The court dismissed her claims, saying that while the school owed a “duty of care” to its students, it didn’t for the general public. She appealed the case to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which affirmed the district court’s decision, saying the accident wasn’t foreseeable.

Lillehaug, and a majority of the court, disagreed, reversing the decision.

In his dissent, Anderson said that there was no indication that the school should’ve realized it had to protect the public from the driving conduct of one student.

He added that holding the school liable for a student’s accident more than 100 miles from Blake en route to a postseason athletic event with the permission of his parents “represents a major expansion of school liability with troubling policy implications.”