ST. PAUL, Minn. — The secretary of state's office estimated turnout Wednesday for Minnesota's first presidential primary since 1992 at nearly 22%.

Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a statement that there was no real way beforehand to predict how voters would turn out because Minnesota hasn't had a presidential primary that was binding on both parties since 1956.

But, based on unofficial results, his office said over 885,000 Minnesotans voted in the primary. That's nearly triple the participation rate of the state's precinct caucuses in 2016, when 318,000 voters showed up at the meetings. The state ditched its caucus system for presidential races after 2016 saw long lines and chaotic gatherings in some neighborhoods.

"The purpose of this new election was to swing the doors wide open to more participation, and yesterday we saw just that," Simon said.

Minnesota will hold another primary in August to decide on the nominees for the U.S. Senate, congressional, legislative and other races on the November general election ballot.