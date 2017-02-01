The state of Minnesota is suing the Trump administration over the president’s executive order that temporarily bans refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the United States.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson on Wednesday night joined the attorneys general of Washington state, New York, Virginia and Massachusetts in taking legal action against the ban.

The “executive order that imposes blanket entry restrictions to the United States for people from certain countries is unconstitutional,” Swanson said in a statement.

“It does not pass constitutional muster, is inconsistent with our history as a nation, and undermines our national security,” Swanson wrote. “America can keep its people safe without sacrificing bedrock constitutional principles.”

The suit names as defendants President Trump, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, and Acting Secretary of State Tom Shannon, along with the federal government.

Rep. Tony Cornish, R-Vernon Center, said “he’s not applauding” Swanson for her decision to join the lawsuit.

“I’m a supporter of clamping down on immigration, thorough vetting and making our country safe,” Cornish said. “I represent outstate, rural Minnesota. The majority of them support Trump and reform of immigration.”

Earlier in the week, Washington became the first state to file a lawsuit against the administration.

The lawsuit alleges that the Trump administration’s executive order violates the Fifth Amendment’s equal protection clause, the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, as well as due process. The states are also seeking a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of the travel ban at airports across the U.S.

The lawsuit filed by Washington state is supported by major corporations concerned about the impact of the travel ban on the economy and their employees. Amazon and Expedia provided statements outlining what they view as potential negative impacts of the executive order.

The two Minnesota firms with the most globally diverse work forces — Cargill Inc. and 3M Co. — were more guarded in their responses, saying only that they are closely monitoring Trump’s travel restrictions for their effects on employees and their work.

“Cargill is working with its travel and security partners to determine what the action means for our employees,” the Wayzata-based company said in an e-mailed statement. “

A 3M representative said the firm is monitoring the situation.

At least four U.S. District Court judges have issued rulings that block portions of the executive order.

U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. of Los Angeles granted a temporary restraining order against the executive order on behalf of 28 Yemeni-born people. According to the Los Angeles Times, the group consists of U.S. citizens living here and family members who remained behind in Yemen but had received visas to come to the country.

Minnesota is currently home to more than 30,000 foreign born residents from Somalia, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Sudan and Yemen, according to the lawsuit which cites U.S. Census Bureau data from 2015. By far the largest of those immigrant groups is from Somalia.

Among institutions negatively affected by the ban, the suit lists University of Minnesota, Macalester College and the Mayo Clinic.

Students from both schools are restricted from traveling outside the country, “since they have no reasonable expectation of being able to return to continue their studies,” according to the suit.

Locally, the president’s order was met with a protest by about 1,500 people outside the main terminal at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for several hours Sunday and a similar demonstration in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday with a group that swelled to at least 5,000.

Twitter: @KarenAnelZamora