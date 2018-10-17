MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota students scored above the national average on the ACT college entrance exam and best among 19 states where at least 90 percent of teens took the test.
Test results released Wednesday show the class of 2018 earning an average composite score of 21.3 out of a possible 36. That's down slightly from last year's average of 21.5, but still above the national average of 20.8. The ACT measures a student's readiness in math, reading, science and English.
Ninety-nine percent of Minnesota's graduating seniors took the test this year.
