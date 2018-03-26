MABEL, Minn. — Miranda Cox knows all too well the mental impact of being called fat.

When she was a kid, it was a word her peers threw around to describe her.

"People made comments like 'Oh she's too fat to run her laps,'" said Miranda, now a senior at Mabel-Canton High School.

And she believed them.

"I thought I was fat," she told Winona Daily News . "But looking back I was a normal kid."

The belief became a hurdle that she struggled to overcome for many years.

When seventh grade came around, she began to get taller — and skinnier. Sure enough, people's comments continued, but this time it was how she was looking better.

That's when it dawned on her. If she were thinner, she would look even better. To get thinner, she concluded she needed to eat less.

A lot less.

"I would go a day on a muffin and an apple," said Mabel-Canton High School's Above and Beyond honoree.

Her daily calorie intake was exhaustingly low.

"I liked not getting over 1,000 calories," she said. "Sometimes I wouldn't hit more than 500."

By the middle of seventh grade she was fully entrenched in anorexia — a potentially life-threatening eating disorder.

On top of the low calories, and despite being active in basketball, she decided she needed to exercise a lot more as well. She would sometimes be working out at 3 a.m., she said, and at times would practice hula hooping for two hours straight or do a thousand sit-ups.

"If I didn't get that in, I'd think, 'I for sure can't eat now,'" she said.

Soon her parents started to notice things, despite how well she hid it. At one point they found a plastic bag full of old food she was hiding.

It was time to get help.

After going into counseling, faking recovery, getting out of counseling and then eventually heading back in after it was apparent she wasn't recovering, Miranda's family finally found a program that worked for her. At Gundersen Lutheran in La Crosse she teamed up with a dietitian and therapist who helped her realize food is the fuel for life and she can't be healthy without it.

The program gave her the support she needed. At home, she had her mom by her side.

"She was always there to talk," Miranda said. "She'd always say we're going to get through this."

Slowly the patterns of thought and behavior were untangled until she was able to finally boast recovery from her five-year battle with anorexia.

One mountain climbed.

But another was right ahead.

Last August, Miranda's mom came home without her normal cheery, positive attitude. Miranda could tell something was wrong.

Her mom broke the news. She had breast cancer.

"The hardest part of that was seeing her get worse and worse," Miranda said. "She's the happiest person in the world."

Soon the roles reversed.

As the physical impact of chemotherapy set in, it was Miranda's mom who felt unattractive. And Miranda who walked by her side.

"I thought it made her look more beautiful because she is so strong," Miranda said. "She would just break down. I would say, 'Mom, you are so strong' and just reminding her that she's still beautiful."

As Miranda talked to the Daily News, at that very moment, her mom was going through surgery to remove the cancer.

"I knew I needed to be that for her," she said.

Miranda and her family weren't even halfway up the new mountain before a pile of rocks came tumbling down, knocking her and the community she lived in off their feet.

Last month, Miranda's best friend, Avery Arneson, was driving her siblings to school when she hit a patch of ice, crossed the center line and was struck by an oncoming truck.

Avery and her younger sister were killed. Her other siblings injured.

"She was my closest friend," Miranda said.

She stopped talking and put her hand on her chest.

"It still hits me like waves of suffocation," she said. "Never again will I see her ... or step on the basketball court together or graduate together."

After the interview, Miranda walked to her school locker. Right next to hers was a locker covered in photos of laughing teenagers posing together.

Above it was a sign that read: "When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure."

Miranda gazed at her best friend's locker, a small smile on her face as she looked at the numerous pictures of them together. She pointed to her favorite — a photo of her and Avery hugging, their arms wrapped as tight as they could be around each other.

"I know that she would want me to keep going," Miranda said. "I owe it to her."

And that's exactly what she's going to do. Miranda, who has always been fascinated by math and science and has kept a 4.0 GPA since seventh grade, plans to head into forensic science.

Although she still has a trek up some steep emotional mountains, she's not angry for what she's gone through.

"It has contributed to who I am today," she said. "And I'm more determined than ever."

