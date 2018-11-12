Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference co-champions Minnesota State Mankato and Minnesota Duluth were selected to the 28-team NCAA Division II football playoff field on Sunday.
MSU Mankato (11-0) was named the No. 1 seed for Super Region IV and received a first-round bye, while Minnesota Duluth (11-0) was the No. 3 seed. The Bulldogs will play host to defending national champion Texas A&M-Commerce in the first round on Saturday.
MSU Mankato will play the winner of the first-round game between No. 4 seed Colorado School of Mines and No. 5 seed Colorado State-Pueblo. The other first-round game will feature No. 2 seed Tarleton State and No. 7 seed Azusa Pacific.
The Division II bracket is here.
