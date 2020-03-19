Minnesota State Mankato senior forward Marc Michaelis, a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and the WCHA player of the year, signed a free-agent contract with the Vancouver Canucks, General Manager Jim Benning announced Thursday.

Michaelis, 24, led the Mavericks with 44 points on 20 goals and 24 assists despite missing seven games because of injury this season. His point total ranked third nationally, and he paced the WCHA in goals per game (0.65), points per game (1.42), power-play points (21), game-winning goals (five) and short-handed goals (three). He is a four-time first-team All-WCHA honoree.

The Mannheim, Germany, native amassed 71 goals and 91 assists in his Minnesota State career that ended last week when the NCAA canceled the remainder of all winter sports. His point total ties for second all-time on the school’s career scoring list, and his goal total ranks first.

“Marc has exceptional offensive instincts and proven leadership,’’ Benning said of the 5-10, 185-pounder. “We look forward to adding his skill and play-making ability to the franchise.’’

Michaelis is the third player from a Minnesota college to sign a free-agent contract this week. Minnesota Duluth senior defenseman Nick Wolff of Eagan signed with the Boston Bruins organization, while Gophers senior defenseman Tyler Nanne of Edina signed with the Washington Capitals organization.