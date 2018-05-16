LAKEVILLE, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lakeville.

The agency says a car driving at a high speed on Interstate 35 on Tuesday afternoon veered off the road, went through the freeway fence and struck the trooper's vehicle head-on.

Thirty-five-year-old Sgt. Mike Krukowski, of Oakdale, was taken to a Minneapolis hospital with injuries the patrol says are serious but not life-threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle also was seriously hurt.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.