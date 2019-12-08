Marc Michaelis scored a shorthanded goal in the second period and Jake Jaremko added a goal late in the third as No. 1 Minnesota State Mankato beat visiting Lake Superior State 2-0 on Saturday night in the WCHA. Dryden McKay stopped 21 shots for the Mavericks, who have not given up more than one goal in a nine-game winning streak.

Alaska 5, Bemidji State 3: Justin Young had two goals for the visiting Nanooks.

NCHC

No. 3 North Dakota 8, Western Michigan 2: Judd Caulfield and Shane Pinto each scored twice as the Fighting Hawks swept the Broncos on the road.

St. Cloud State 5, Miami (Ohio) 3: Nick Poehling scored the first goal and had two assists as the visiting Huskies swept.

Big Ten

Michigan State 5, No. 19 Wisconsin 4 (OT): Patrick Khodorenko scored at 2:30 of overtime for the host Spartans.

