Alex Goettl's interception on the first play of the game set up a Minnesota State Mankato touchdown in the opening two minutes and the host Mavericks went on to defeat Winona State 20-6 in an NSIC South Division game Saturday in Mankato.

Goettl's interception gave the Mavericks, ranked No. 3 in Division II, the ball at the Warriors' 12. Three plays later Nate Gunn's 1-yard TD run gave the Mavericks a 6-0 lead.

Late in the first quarter, Gunn scored on a 6-yard run as the Mavericks opened a 14-0 lead. The Warriors pulled within 17-6 in the third quarter, but the Mavericks held on.

Minnesota Duluth 42, Bemidji State 7: The Bulldogs, ranked No. 7 in Division II, outscored the host Beavers 35-0, in the second half and took over sole possession of first place in the NSIC North.

Concordia (St. Paul) 28, Wayne State 21: Darios Crawley-Reid's 3-yard TD run with three minutes rmaining lifted the Golden Bears past the host Wildcats.

Northern State 20, St. Cloud State 17: Hunter Trautman passed for 294 yards and a TD and rushed for a TD as the Wolves rallied to edge the host Huskies.

UMAC

Martin Luther 43, Greenville 14: Joshuah Kren and Austin DeNoyer each rushed for two touchdowns as the host Knights (2-1, 1-0 UMAC) ran past the Panthers in New Ulm, Minn.

Northwestern 23, Crown 6: Payton Bowdry rushed for 185 yards and a TD to lead the host Eagles past the Storm.

St. Scholastica 28, Westminster 27: Zach Edwards' 5-yard TD pass to Eddie Lee with nine seconds remaining lifted the Saints to the victory in Fulton, Mo.

Upper Midwest

Macalester 42, Grinnell 3: The visiting Scots scored on their first five possessions en route to victory.