Minnesota State Mankato got off to a slow start before pulling away for a 45-10 victory over visiting St. Cloud State on Saturday.
The unbeaten Mavericks (5-0), ranked No. 1 in Division II, trailed 3-0 going into the second quarter. But they scored 14 points in the final three minutes of the first half to take a 21-3 lead en route to their 18th consecutive victory over an NSIC team.
Ryan Schlichte completed 13 of 16 passes for 123 yards and a TD and Nate Gunn rushed for 100 yards to lead the Mavericks.
Schlichte's 19-yard TD pass to Shane Zylstra came 2:04 after Alex Goettle had returned a Huskies fumble 38 yards for a TD.
The Mavericks defense limited the Huskies to 160 yards, forced four St. Cloud State turnovers and had six sacks.
Augustana 48, Minn.-Crookston 3: Kyle Saddler passed for 282 yards and five TDs to lead the Vikings (3-2) past the host Golden Eagles.
Bemidji State 27, Wayne State 10: Andrew Lackowski rushed for 93 yards and two TDs and Gunner Olszewski and Michael Junker combined for a 94-yard punt return for a TD to lead the Beavers (4-1) to the victory in Wayne, Neb. With the Beavers leading 13-3, Olszewski fielded a punt at the Beavers 6-yard line. Olszewski went 36 yards before pitching the ball to Junker, who went the final 56 yards.
Minnesota Duluth 32, Concordia (St. Paul) 3: John Larson passed for 238 yards and a TD and rushed for a TD to lead the No. 12 Bulldogs (5-0) past the visiting Golden Bears.
MSU Moorhead 17, Upper Iowa 13: Zach Simons scored on a 1-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter to give the Dragons (4-1) a 16-13 lead and they held on for the victory in Fayette, Iowa.
SW Minnesota State 54, Mary 24: Blake Gimbel passed for 356 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Mustangs (2-3) past the host Marauders (0-5). Gimbel completed 21 of 31 passes as he set a school record with his 770th career completion.
Winona State 22, Northern State 15: Eric Birth's 12-yard touchdown run with 1:49 remaining lifted the Warriors (3-2) to the victory in Aberdeen, S.D. Northern State had scored two TDs in a five-minute span earlier in the fourth quarter to take a 15-14 lead. The Wolves (1-4) failed on two-point conversions after each of those TDs.
Midwest
Macalester 28, Lake Forest 27: Cody Petrich threw two TD passes in a four-minute span in the second half to rally the Scots (3-1) past the visiting Foresters (2-2). Lake Forest led 21-14 late in the third quarter before Petrich completed a 16-yard TD pass to Jack Streibich with one minute left in the quarter. With 12:16 left in the fourth quarter, Petrich completed a 15-yard pass to Alec Beatty. Lake Forest got within one point with 3:35 remaining, but the Scots ran out the clock.
UMAC
MacMurray 15, Northwestern 13: The Highlanders held on for victory over the host Eagles. Taylor Lindahl's 65-yard TD pass to Evan Pruitt and Josiah Donat's PAT with 11:45 remaining pulled the Eagles (2-3, 2-1 UMAC) within two. The Eagles later drove to the Highlanders' 18 but MacMurray (2-1, 2-0) held on downs and ran out the final 5:18 on the clock.
Martin Luther 49, St. Scholastica 21: The Knights scored 42 unanswered points and rushed for a school-record 477 yards to run past the visiting Saints, in New Ulm, Minn. The Knights (3-1, 2-0 UMAC) trailed 21-7 early in the second quarter before scoring on their next six possessions. Joshuah Kren rushed for 197 yards and a TD and Austin DeNoyer gained 178 yards and had three TDs for the Knights.
