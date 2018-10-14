Minnesota State Mankato, ranked No. 1 in Division II, displayed a balanced offense in a 62-13 victory over visiting Minot State on Saturday.

The Mavericks (7-0) had 305 yards rushing and 290 passing as they raced to their 20th consecutive NSIC victory.

J.D. Ekowa passed for 168 yards and Ryan Schlichte for 111 yards for the Mavericks and each also threw for two TDs. Schlichte moved into 10th place on the Mavericks’ career passing yards list (3,363) and is sixth in touchdown passes (38).

Shane Zylstra caught eight passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Zylstra is second all-time for the Mavericks in career TD receptions (31).

Concordia (St. Paul) 17, Mary 7: Dez Bassett returned an interception 77 yards for a TD to highlight a strong defensive effort by the Golden Bears (3-4) in Bismarck, N.D. The Golden Bears limited the Marauders (0-7) to 150 yards in offense.

Minnesota Duluth 42, SW Minnesota State 13: Junior Mike Rybarczyk came off the bench to help the Bulldogs, ranked No. 6, remain unbeaten. The Bulldogs (7-0) were leading 7-0 in the second quarter when starting QB John Larson left with a lower body injury. Afterward, Rybarczyk rushed for a career-high 111 yards and also threw a TD pass.

MSU Moorhead 28, Wayne State 22 [OT]: Jakup Sinani’s 18-yard TD pass to Jake Richter in overtime lifted the Dragons to the victory in Wayne, Neb. The Dragons (5-2) are off to their best start since 1999.

St. Cloud State 30, Sioux Falls 27: Dwayne Lawhorn passed for 238 yards and three TDs to help the Huskies outlast the host Cougars. After Sioux Falls tied the score at 27-all in the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Huskies broke the tie on a 27-yard field goal by Adam Stage with 9:59 left.

UMAC

Martin Luther 28, Westminster 12: The host Knights (5-1, 4-0 UMAC) rallied in the second half behind Zach Bloomquist, who ran for two TDs and threw a TD pass.

MacMurray 27, Crown 21 [2OT]: The Highlanders (4-1, 4-0) scored a TD with three seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the score and then scored on both OT possessions to top the host Storm.

Northwestern 20, Minn.-Morris 17: Payton Bowdry rushed for 125 yards and two TDs — the first one a 99-yard run — as the host Eagles (3-4, 3-2) edged the Cougars.

Midwest Conference

Macalester 47, Lawrence 21: Grady Munro, making his first collegiate start, completed 25 of 32 passes for a school-record 391 yards and four TDs to lead the Scots (5-1, 2-0 MWC) past the Vikings in St. Paul. Alec Beatty caught 10 passes for a school-record 218 yards and three TDs for the Scots. He has a school-record 11 TD catches this season.