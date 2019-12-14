– Nate Gunn rushed for three touchdowns and Shane Zylstra caught two touchdown passes to lead Minnesota State Mankato to a 58-15 victory over Slippery Rock on Saturday in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

The Mavericks (14-0) will play either West Florida or Ferris State for the Division II championship next Saturday in McKinney, Texas. It will be the Mavericks’ second appearance in the championship game. The Mavericks lost to Colorado State-Pueblo in the 2014 championship game. The loss was the first of the season for Slippery Rock (13-1).

Gunn rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter as the Mavericks built a 16-8 lead. With two minutes remaining in the first half, the Mavericks were leading 23-8 when the Mavericks’ Tyler Johnson recovered a fumble at the Slippery Rock 20-yard line. On first down, the Mavericks’ Justin Arnold went 20 yards to extend the Mavericks’ lead to 29-8.

Slippery Rock scored early in the third quarter to pull within 30-15, but the Mavericks responded with three touchdowns in a seven-minute span to open a 51-15 lead.

J.D. Ekowa and Ryan Schlichte each threw a TD pass for the Mavericks. Zylstra had four receptions for 152 yards and Kaleb Sleezer contributed a 75-yard TD run for the Mavericks, who outgained Slippery Rock 463-310.

The Mavericks limited Slippery Rock’s Roland Rivers, who led Division II in passing efficiency (188.40) going into the game, to 199 yards passing. Rivers was intercepted once and threw two TD passes. Rivers had thrown 50 TD passes and passed for 4,261 yards with just six interceptions going into the game.