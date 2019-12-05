SPLIT DECISION
Minnesota State Mankato football coach Todd Hoffner has defied conventional wisdom and alternated between two quarterbacks since 2014. Here’s the season statistics of the pair sharing the job this season, redshirt senior Ryan Schlichte and redshirt junior JD Ekowa:
Ryan Schlichte
Passing: 82 completions, 145 attempts, 5 interceptions, 56.6 completion percentage, 1,343 yards, 15 TDs
Rushing: 80 attempts, 339 yards, 4.2 yards per carry, 3 TDs
JD Ekowa
Passing: 67 completions, 120 attempts, 3 interceptions, 55.8 completion percentage, 1,136 yards, 9 TDs
Rushing: 63 attempts, 395 yards, 6.3 yards per carry, 2 TDs
