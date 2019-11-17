Ryan Schlichte and J.D. Ekowa each threw three touchdown passes to pace Minnesota State Mankato to a 73-21 victory over Upper Iowa on Saturday in Fayette, Iowa.

The victory was the Mavericks' 35th straight in regular-season play and completed their third consecutive 11-0 regular season.

The Mavericks, ranked No. 3 in the D2football.com poll, led 31-14 at halftime. The Mavericks scored touchdowns on their first six possessions of the second half.

Minnesota Duluth 48, Northern State 10: John Larson passed for 388 yards and five touchdowns as the visiting Bulldogs (8-3, 7-0 NSIC North) earned their 12th consecutive NSIC North Division championship.

MSU Moorhead 24, St. Cloud State 13: The Dragons took control with 21 points in a four-minute span of the first quarter and went on to defeat the host Huskies. Jakup Sinani passed for 203 yards and a TD for the Dragons (6-5, 5-2 NSIC North), who led 24-0 at halftime.

Bemidji State 66, Minot State 30: Jalen Frye rushed for 316 yards and two touchdowns and Emmett Enright passed for 325 yards and five touchdowns to lead the visiting Beavers to the victory.

The postseason What: Division II tournament selection show (28 teams) When: 4 p.m. Sunday Follow on: ncaa.com

Winona State 20, Concordia (St. Paul) 10: John Rumpza passed for 172 yards and a TD to lead the Warriors (8-3, 4-3 NSIC South) to the victory over the host Golden Bears.

Augustana 45, SW Minnesota St. 21: Zach Mason threw four TD passes to spark the host Vikings.

Midwest Conference

Cornell (Iowa) 17, Macalester 14: Macalester got within three points with just over two minutes remaining, but the host Rams held on for the victory in Mt. Vernon, Iowa. Johnny Bice threw a touchdown pass and ran for a TD for the Scots (4-6).

UMAC

Martin Luther 53, Crown 20: Austin DeNoyer rushed for 217 yards and three TDs and Joshuah Kren rushed for 214 yards and two TDs as the Knights (9-1, 8-0 UMAC) rolled to their second consecutive UMAC title.

Northwestern 42, Iowa Wesleyan 6: Payton Bowdry rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to lead the Eagles to the victory in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.