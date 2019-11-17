Ryan Schlichte and J.D. Ekowa each threw three touchdown passes to pace Minnesota State Mankato to a 73-21 victory over Upper Iowa on Saturday in Fayette, Iowa.
The victory was the Mavericks' 35th straight in regular-season play and completed their third consecutive 11-0 regular season.
The Mavericks, ranked No. 3 in the D2football.com poll, led 31-14 at halftime. The Mavericks scored touchdowns on their first six possessions of the second half.
Minnesota Duluth 48, Northern State 10: John Larson passed for 388 yards and five touchdowns as the visiting Bulldogs (8-3, 7-0 NSIC North) earned their 12th consecutive NSIC North Division championship.
MSU Moorhead 24, St. Cloud State 13: The Dragons took control with 21 points in a four-minute span of the first quarter and went on to defeat the host Huskies. Jakup Sinani passed for 203 yards and a TD for the Dragons (6-5, 5-2 NSIC North), who led 24-0 at halftime.
Bemidji State 66, Minot State 30: Jalen Frye rushed for 316 yards and two touchdowns and Emmett Enright passed for 325 yards and five touchdowns to lead the visiting Beavers to the victory.
Winona State 20, Concordia (St. Paul) 10: John Rumpza passed for 172 yards and a TD to lead the Warriors (8-3, 4-3 NSIC South) to the victory over the host Golden Bears.
Augustana 45, SW Minnesota St. 21: Zach Mason threw four TD passes to spark the host Vikings.
Midwest Conference
Cornell (Iowa) 17, Macalester 14: Macalester got within three points with just over two minutes remaining, but the host Rams held on for the victory in Mt. Vernon, Iowa. Johnny Bice threw a touchdown pass and ran for a TD for the Scots (4-6).
UMAC
Martin Luther 53, Crown 20: Austin DeNoyer rushed for 217 yards and three TDs and Joshuah Kren rushed for 214 yards and two TDs as the Knights (9-1, 8-0 UMAC) rolled to their second consecutive UMAC title.
Northwestern 42, Iowa Wesleyan 6: Payton Bowdry rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to lead the Eagles to the victory in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.